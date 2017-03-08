YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus announc...

YMCA of Metropolitan Columbus announces new president, CEO

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: WALB-TV Albany

The Board of Directors of the Metropolitan Columbus YMCA has selected David Reeves as President and CEO effective April 10 after a national search. He will succeed David Steele, who passed away in October 2016 and had served as President and CEO since 1992.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WALB-TV Albany.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Waikiki shyit water 20,886
The Oscar Awards Tue ThomasA 2
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mar 6 almeta2017 5
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mar 6 Hostis Publicus 22
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mar 4 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration Mar 4 Wildchild 18
you so black Mar 2 USA-1 3
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at March 10 at 12:00AM CST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. North Korea
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Iraq
  1. Health Care
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Wall Street
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,369 • Total comments across all topics: 279,436,018

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC