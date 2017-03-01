Will he or won't he? Trump's mixed method on immigration

Attorney Ramiro Orozco answers reporters questions Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in Jackson, Miss., about efforts to have Latino and Indian community members develop a forum for law enforcement and municipality leaders to help educate and explain the impact anti-immigration bills will have on their communities. Surinder Sing, a Jackson businessman, speaks at a news conference Wednesday, March 1, 2017, about efforts to have Latino and Indian community members develop a forum for law enforcement and municipality leaders to help educate and explain the impact anti-immigration bills will have on their communities, in Jackson, Miss.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily News-Record.