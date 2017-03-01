Will he or won't he? Trump's mixed me...

Will he or won't he? Trump's mixed method on immigration

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Seattle Post-Intelligencer

President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington. President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with House and Senate leadership, Wednesday, March 1, 2017, in the Roosevelt Room of the White House in Washington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration 1 hr tomin cali 2
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Tom 20,861
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Tue Charmn Denise 156
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Feb 27 Bubba Watkins 4
talent Feb 27 That right 3
News Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10) Feb 23 Puddintain 2,041
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Feb 17 Jared12345 42
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,648 • Total comments across all topics: 279,255,707

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC