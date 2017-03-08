Watch: Kid crashes live weather forecast, predicts farts and toots
Jackson, Mississippi had some strange weather last Saturday - at least according to Houston, the energetic boy who leapt onto the WLBT weather set while meteorologist Patrick Ellis was in the middle of a forecast. After flapping his arms and cawing like a bird, and then appearing to fart a couple of times, Houston pointed at the weather map and said, "There are farts everywhere, and toots!" Meteorologist Patrick Ellis was part way through his forecast on Jackson, Ms.
