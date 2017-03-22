USM College of Nursing Dean Nugent Inducted into MNA Hall of Fame
Dr. Katherine Nugent, Dean of the College of Nursing at The University of Southern Mississippi, has added another sparkling honor to her illustrious career with induction in the Mississippi Nurses' Association Hall of Fame. Nugent was recognized during the 11th Nightingale Awards Gala hosted by the Mississippi Nurses' Association and the Mississippi Nurses' Foundation on March 6 in Jackson, Miss.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Bayonne
|20,931
|Public Radio and TV
|Tue
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|Mar 18
|Oh my god
|2
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC