USM College of Nursing Dean Nugent Inducted into MNA Hall of Fame

Dr. Katherine Nugent, Dean of the College of Nursing at The University of Southern Mississippi, has added another sparkling honor to her illustrious career with induction in the Mississippi Nurses' Association Hall of Fame. Nugent was recognized during the 11th Nightingale Awards Gala hosted by the Mississippi Nurses' Association and the Mississippi Nurses' Foundation on March 6 in Jackson, Miss.

