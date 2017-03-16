Uniti Fiber Announces Multimillion-dollar Dark Fiber Expansion To...

Uniti Fiber Announces Multimillion-do...

Uniti Fiber Announces Multimillion-dollar Dark Fiber Expansion

Uniti Fiber, a leading provider of communication infrastructure solutions for the telecommunication industry, announced today an expansion of network capabilities in the Shreveport - Bossier City region - greatly enriching communication infrastructure resources in the market to enable enhanced services and accommodate future growth. Formed from the merger of PEG Bandwidth and Tower Cloud, Uniti Fiber is deploying a state-of-the-art dark fiber transport system throughout the region capable of delivering Ethernet services up to 200+ Gigabits per second.

