UNBRANDED Investigation: Sex Trafficking in Mississippi
Children and teens are forced into the sex trade; their pimps demanding some make a quota of $1-thousand dollars daily selling their bodies. Even more disturbing, many are scarred with tattoos of ownership.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|3 min
|lts_Me
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|VIKING POWER
|20,936
|Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11)
|23 hr
|Daryl
|43
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 26
|Jesus
|3
|Public Radio and TV
|Mar 21
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|Mar 18
|Oh my god
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC