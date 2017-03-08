UMMC to close two University Wellness...

UMMC to close two University Wellness Centers in Jackson

23 hrs ago Read more: WDAM-TV Hattiesburg

They say the reason they are closing is because of unanticipated cuts in patient care reimbursement and other budget reductions. Medical Center leadership announced February 22 that departments and units across campus must identify ways to reduce expenses and/or increase revenue by a net $24 million by June 30. "We regret having to close these locations but our need to improve our finances leaves us little choice," said Kevin Cook, chief executive officer of UMMC's health system.

Jackson, MS

