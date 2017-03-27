Time to recognize innovation in city ...

Time to recognize innovation in city governance

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: The Hill

President Trump's recently released budget, promising dramatic cuts to domestic spending across the federal government, also targets precious funding for cities across the United States. While this is just the start of the budget process, city leaders around the country and across parties have reason to be concerned about reduced funding for important social service programs - from the Community Development Block Grant program to the Appalachian Regional Commission - which drive real results in their communities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Hill.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 5 hr Mikeymike116 20,936
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Mar 26 Jesus 3
Public Radio and TV Mar 21 Charles 1
Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix Mar 18 Secure Order 1
Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER) Mar 18 Oh my god 2
Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT) Mar 11 WAR ON JESUS 1
Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms Mar 10 WAR ON GOD 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. Afghanistan
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Wall Street
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 26,162 • Total comments across all topics: 279,892,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC