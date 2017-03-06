The Radio People Help Raise Over $500K For Mississippi Children's Hospital
THE RADIO PEOPLE Top 40 WYOY /JACKSON, MS PD/Wakeup dude KEVIN "CARSON" CASE checks in with ALL ACCESS to share, "With the power of 11 radio stations stretching across central MISSISSIPPI , THE RADIO PEOPLE, a MISSISSIPPI family owned company, it's staff, and our incredible listeners were able to raise just over half a million dollars in just 3 days for MISSISSIPPI's only children's hospital."
