"The Hate U Give": Angie Thomas' sensational debut...
Every so often the right book comes along at the right time and quite deservedly catches fire. Angie Thomas' debut Young Adult novel "The Hate U Give" is that book for early 2017 - it's topical, urgent, necessary, and if that weren't enough, it's also a highly entertaining and engaging read.
