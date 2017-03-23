Pair will bring LBGT hearing to Missi...

Pair will bring LBGT hearing to Mississippi Capitol

Read more: Sunherald.com

A Coast state senator and a colleague from the Delta are teaming for a legislative hearing on gender equality and transgender rights next week in Jackson. It already will likely be the busiest week, with a flurry of conference reports and appropriations bills to consider, but Sen. Debbie Dawkins, D-Pass Christian, who will hold the hearing with Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said they'll tag-team between the hearing and the Senate floor if they have to.

