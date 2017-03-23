Pair will bring LBGT hearing to Mississippi Capitol
A Coast state senator and a colleague from the Delta are teaming for a legislative hearing on gender equality and transgender rights next week in Jackson. It already will likely be the busiest week, with a flurry of conference reports and appropriations bills to consider, but Sen. Debbie Dawkins, D-Pass Christian, who will hold the hearing with Sen. Derrick Simmons, D-Greenville, said they'll tag-team between the hearing and the Senate floor if they have to.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|8 hr
|Buck Rohde
|20,926
|Public Radio and TV
|Mar 21
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|Mar 18
|Oh my god
|2
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC