No flush, no shower: Mississippi capital city in water pinch
School children from Oxford, Miss., walk past the bank of portable toilets that are parked outside the Mississippi Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 10, 2017. City residents are stocking up on bottled water and restaurants are evaluating whether they can stay open, the three days that a large portion of the city is expected to be without water or will experience low pressure because the city is replacing a major water pipe that's damaged.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Connecticut Post.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|1 hr
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|1 hr
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Drago Hates Jesus ( JACKSON MS)
|1 hr
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
|Hilton Jackson Ms ( WAR ON JESUS)
|1 hr
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|15 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 6
|Hostis Publicus
|22
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC