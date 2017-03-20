Moss Point native Carlos Moore law practice comes full circle as he opens office in Moss Point
Success has come full circle for Moss Point native Carlos Moore, as he has returned to his roots to expand his law practice. Tucker and Moore, attorneys and counselors at law, officially opened their doors to their newest facility with a special ribbon cutting ceremony Thursday through the Jackson County Chamber of Commerce.
