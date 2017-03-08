Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jeff...

Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jefferson Parish human-trafficking case

Pierre Braddy, 28, of Jackson, Miss., pictured left, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in an April 2015 human-trafficking case in Jefferson Parish. Braddy's codefendant, 30-year-old Willard Anthony of Madison, Miss., seen right, received a mandatory life sentence in December after a jury found him guilty in the crimes, according to the Jefferson Parish DA's Office.

