Mississippi man gets 20 years in Jefferson Parish human-trafficking case

Pierre Braddy, 28, of Jackson, Miss., pictured left, was sentenced to 20 years in prison Wednesday after pleading guilty to his role in an April 2015 human-trafficking case in Jefferson Parish. Braddy's codefendant, 30-year-old Willard Anthony of Madison, Miss., seen right, received a mandatory life sentence in December after a jury found him guilty in the crimes, according to the Jefferson Parish DA's Office.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.