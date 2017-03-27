Mississippi governor approves outlawing of sanctuary cities
In this Jan. 17, 2017, file photo, Mississippi Gov. Phil Bryant discusses his legislative priorities during his State of the State address in the House chamber at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The Republican governor signed a bill into law Monday, March 27, 2017, that bans sanctuary cities in the state for immigrants who have entered the U.S. illegally.
