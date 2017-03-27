Made in USA: Milwaukee Tool Factory Tour

Made in USA: Milwaukee Tool Factory Tour

We've traveled to the Milwaukee Tool's New Tool Symposium many times, but this was our first opportunity to tour their factory in Greenwood, Mississippi. Milwaukee Tool has been producing tools and accessories in the U.S. for more than 90 years, and although they are foreign-owned, they are steadfastly operated by a team in Milwaukee that is committed to U.S. manufacturing.

