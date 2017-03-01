Leading ladies: Milam girls get taste of leadership at Capitol

Buy at photos.djournal.com enteryca Ivy, Milam sixth-grader, and a chaperone take photos of the golden eagle that sits atop the dome of the Mississippi Capitol building in Jackson as Capitol tour guide Faye Hudgins tells members of the Milam Girls Leadership Academy about the exterior of the building. The group from Milam visited Jackson as part of Girls Leadership Academy program on Tuesday.

