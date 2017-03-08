Kid Interrupts Weatherman's Live Fore...

Kid Interrupts Weatherman's Live Forecast to Fart on Him and Warn Everyone of a Crazy Toot Storm

WLBT 3 meteorologist Patrick Ellis was reporting on the weather in Jackson, Mississippi earlier this month when a hilarious kid interrupted his live forecast to land some farts on the weatherman.

