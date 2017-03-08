Jackson Planned Water Outage Set For Friday
The city of Jackson has narrowed down when their planned water outage will begin. The city is having to turn off part of the system to make repairs to a concrete pipe and valves, on the line that feeds south Jackson.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The Oscar Awards
|15 hr
|ThomasA
|2
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Mon
|Now_What-
|20,876
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mon
|almeta2017
|5
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mon
|Hostis Publicus
|22
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 4
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|18
|you so black
|Mar 2
|USA-1
|3
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC