Jackson, Mississippi named fattest ci...

Jackson, Mississippi named fattest city in the U.S.

Next Story Prev Story
5 min ago Read more: Daily Mail

The personal finance website compared the 100 most populated metro areas in America on a set of criteria including obesity, weight-related health problems and how healthy the environment is. While Jackson was ranked just 22nd for least-healthy environment, it's high rank for obesity and healthy-related problems made it the overall most un-healthy city.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Mail.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 2 hr Yidfellas 20,923
Public Radio and TV Tue Charles 1
Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix Mar 18 Secure Order 1
Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER) Mar 18 Oh my god 2
Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT) Mar 11 WAR ON JESUS 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Mar 10 WAR ON GOD 1
Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms Mar 10 WAR ON GOD 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. North Korea
  3. Wikileaks
  4. China
  5. Syria
  1. Surgeon General
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Wall Street
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,949 • Total comments across all topics: 279,764,783

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC