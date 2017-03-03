ICE nabs young 'dreamer' applicant after she speaks out at a news conference

About two weeks ago, Daniela Vargas hid in the bedroom closet of her Jackson, Miss., home after watching immigration officials handcuff her father in the family's driveway. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents detained the 22-year-old's father and brother, Argentines who were living in the country illegally, amid the Trump administration's aggressive deportation effort that has riled immigrant communities across the country.

