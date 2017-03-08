ICE frees Argentine woman facing deportation after protests - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST
Patricia Ice, an attorney with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, left, hands out fliers that call for the freeing of Daniela Vargas, an Argentine native who has lived in the United States since she was 7 years old, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 3, 2017. Daniela Vargas, 22, was released from a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, under an order of supervision, according to her attorneys.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Spokesman-Review.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|7 hr
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|7 hr
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|11 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|21 hr
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|21 hr
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Drago Hates Jesus ( JACKSON MS)
|21 hr
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
|Hilton Jackson Ms ( WAR ON JESUS)
|21 hr
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC