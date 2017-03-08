ICE frees Argentine woman facing deportation after protests - Fri, 10 Mar 2017 PST

Patricia Ice, an attorney with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, left, hands out fliers that call for the freeing of Daniela Vargas, an Argentine native who has lived in the United States since she was 7 years old, at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 3, 2017. Daniela Vargas, 22, was released from a detention facility in Jena, Louisiana, under an order of supervision, according to her attorneys.

