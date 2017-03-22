Florence Bernice McCreary

Florence Bernice McCreary

Florence Bernice McCreary passed away on Tuesday, March 14, 2017 at Hospice Ministries in Jackson, MS. She was the daughter and one of nine children of Bernice and Lee Marshall of South Georgia .

