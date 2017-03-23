Family and friends gather for funeral of murdered mother and her sons
Mourners paid their last respects to a Gentilly mother and her two sons who were gunned down inside their home two weeks ago. 30-year-old Monique Smith, 10-year-old Justin Simms, Jr., and 6-year old Jumyrin Smith died on March 10 in a quadruple shooting.
