EXCLUSIVE: Man speaks out about murders of wife, sons in Gentilly

The husband of the woman and father of the two boys killed in a quadruple shooting that left their sister critically injured said Wednesday that his only focus is his daughter recovering from her wounds. Monique Smith, 30, and her two sons, Jumyrin Smith, 6, and Justin Simms Jr., 10, were found dead in their Gentilly home Friday morning.

