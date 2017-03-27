Emmett Till relative asks Sessions to push civil rights law

In this Aug. 27, 2015, file photo, Deborah Watts, of Minneapolis, speaks in Jackson, Miss., about the slaying of her cousin, Emmett Till. Family members of Emmett Till pushed Attorney General Jeff Sessions March 28, 2017, to move forward with a law that that allows prosecutors to reinvestigate old civil rights murder cases.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WDUN-AM Gainesville.