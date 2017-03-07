'Dreamer' targeted for deportation fo...

'Dreamer' targeted for deportation for speaking out on immigration, attorneys say

Next Story Prev Story
1 hr ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

Patricia Ice, an attorney with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, hands out flyers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., that call for the freeing of Daniela Vargas, a "Dreamer" detained by immigration authorities. Patricia Ice, an attorney with the Mississippi Immigrants Rights Alliance, hands out flyers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., that call for the freeing of Daniela Vargas, a "Dreamer" detained by immigration authorities.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) Mon Now_What- 20,876
News Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06) Mon almeta2017 5
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mon Hostis Publicus 22
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... Mar 4 ima-Ilis Myka Ash... 2
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration Mar 4 Wildchild 18
you so black Mar 2 USA-1 3
kim wade is a muslim Mar 1 JODY 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at March 08 at 12:00AM CST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Surgeon General
  5. Syria
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wall Street
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,878 • Total comments across all topics: 279,383,003

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC