DREAMer arrested in Miss. after speak...

DREAMer arrested in Miss. after speaking about immigration issues

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: CBS News

A woman who identified herself as a DREAMer was arrested after speaking at an immigration press conference in Jackson, Mississippi, CBS affiliate WJTV reports . The arrest came amid a string of immigration raids and a lack of clarity about the scope of the Trump administration's plans for deportations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration 3 hr Dee Dee Dee 7
you so black 7 hr USA-1 3
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 10 hr Tom 20,861
kim wade is a muslim 23 hr JODY 1
There are to many COLLARD And chitterling... Tue Rastus 1
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Tue Charmn Denise 156
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Feb 27 Bubba Watkins 4
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Space Station
  4. Iraq
  5. NASA
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,670 • Total comments across all topics: 279,263,277

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC