DREAMer arrested in Miss. after speaking about immigration issues
A woman who identified herself as a DREAMer was arrested after speaking at an immigration press conference in Jackson, Mississippi, CBS affiliate WJTV reports . The arrest came amid a string of immigration raids and a lack of clarity about the scope of the Trump administration's plans for deportations.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|3 hr
|Dee Dee Dee
|7
|you so black
|7 hr
|USA-1
|3
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|Tom
|20,861
|kim wade is a muslim
|23 hr
|JODY
|1
|There are to many COLLARD And chitterling...
|Tue
|Rastus
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Tue
|Charmn Denise
|156
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Feb 27
|Bubba Watkins
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC