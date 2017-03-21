Clinton Police chase suspect crashes ...

Clinton Police chase suspect crashes in yard of Jackson home

Yesterday

Many living in Presidential Hills said Clinton Police were chasing a suspect's vehicle when the officer's cruiser rammed it and the driver lost control. The car reportedly ran across several yards in the subdivision fleeing police.

Read more at WDAM-TV Hattiesburg.

