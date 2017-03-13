Case Western Reserve University to aw...

Case Western Reserve University to award Inamori ethics prize to children's advocate...

Read more: Cleveland.com

Marian Wright Edelman, advocate for children and the disadvantaged, will receive the Inamori Ethics Prize at Case Western Reserve University. Edelman, the founder and president of the Washington D.C.-based Children's Defense Fund, which grew out of the civil rights movement, remains a fierce advocate for the nation's poor, especially children's rights, the univeristy said.

Jackson, MS

