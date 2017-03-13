Case Western Reserve University to award Inamori ethics prize to children's advocate...
Marian Wright Edelman, advocate for children and the disadvantaged, will receive the Inamori Ethics Prize at Case Western Reserve University. Edelman, the founder and president of the Washington D.C.-based Children's Defense Fund, which grew out of the civil rights movement, remains a fierce advocate for the nation's poor, especially children's rights, the univeristy said.
