Carver writing students get a lesson ...

Carver writing students get a lesson from author Kiese Laymon

Next Story Prev Story
23 hrs ago Read more: NOLA.com

Can you use every sense to envision where will you be in five years? This is how Carver's class of 2018 started off their afternoon when famous author Kiese Laymon visited to give them advice about writing. These future publishers are working to document the history of their school in Eric Parrie's U.S. History class at George Washington Carver High School.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NOLA.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration 3 hr Wildchild 8
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 4 hr Lilith 20,862
you so black 13 hr USA-1 3
kim wade is a muslim Wed JODY 1
There are to many COLLARD And chitterling... Tue Rastus 1
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Tue Charmn Denise 156
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Feb 27 Bubba Watkins 4
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at March 03 at 12:00AM CST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. Mexico
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Space Station
  3. Iraq
  4. NASA
  5. North Korea
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,790 • Total comments across all topics: 279,269,338

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC