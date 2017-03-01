Carver writing students get a lesson from author Kiese Laymon
Can you use every sense to envision where will you be in five years? This is how Carver's class of 2018 started off their afternoon when famous author Kiese Laymon visited to give them advice about writing. These future publishers are working to document the history of their school in Eric Parrie's U.S. History class at George Washington Carver High School.
