Bryant signs bill doubling penalties for anti-police crimes

Surrounded by lawmakers and law enforcement representatives, Gov. Phil Bryant, center, signs the "Back The Badge Act of 2017" that would increase penalties for felonies or misdemeanors against law-enforcement officers, firefighters or emergency medical technicians that suspects committed "with the specific intent to target an individual or group" because of their employment," Friday, March 24, 2017 at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. An overflow of law enforcement forced a relocation of the signing to the rotunda.

