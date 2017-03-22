Boston Add More Dates To Hyper Space Tour [News]
In addition to the run of 21 summer shows that the band announced last week that will feature Joan Jett and the Blackhearts as their special guest. Rock legends Boston have expanded their upcoming North American tour once again, adding additional dates this May and June to the spring and summer Hyper Space Tour.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Ultimate-guitar.com.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|4 hr
|WPWW
|20,911
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Drago Hates Jesus ( JACKSON MS)
|Mar 10
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
|Hilton Jackson Ms ( WAR ON JESUS)
|Mar 10
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC