Baker leads Northpoint to repeat title in DII-A girls
Ashtyn Baker, a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 25 points to lead Northpoint Christian to its second straight title with a 70-54 win over University School of Jackson in the Tennessee Division II-A girls final on Saturday night. Baker was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after hitting 7 of 8 foul shots and grabbing six rebounds.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WLBT-TV Jackson.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|2 hr
|Sholyn
|20,872
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|6 hr
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|8 hr
|Hostis Publicus
|16
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|11 hr
|Wildchild
|18
|you so black
|Mar 2
|USA-1
|3
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 28
|Charmn Denise
|156
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Feb 27
|Bubba Watkins
|4
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC