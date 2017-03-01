Baker leads Northpoint to repeat titl...

Baker leads Northpoint to repeat title in DII-A girls

Ashtyn Baker, a Miss Basketball finalist, scored 25 points to lead Northpoint Christian to its second straight title with a 70-54 win over University School of Jackson in the Tennessee Division II-A girls final on Saturday night. Baker was named tournament MVP for the second straight year after hitting 7 of 8 foul shots and grabbing six rebounds.

