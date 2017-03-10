Arrested 'dreamer' Daniela Vargas to be released, lawyers say
Daniela Vargas speaks in a news conference in Jackson, Miss. on March 1, 2017. She was arrested after the event.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|9 hr
|jersey city
|20,887
|Holy City Church of God in Christ Flora Ms (May '16)
|16 hr
|Smith123
|5
|The Oscar Awards
|Tue
|ThomasA
|2
|Employees sue Payless, claiming overtime violat... (Feb '06)
|Mar 6
|almeta2017
|5
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 6
|Hostis Publicus
|22
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|Mar 4
|ima-Ilis Myka Ash...
|2
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|Mar 4
|Wildchild
|18
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC