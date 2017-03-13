Argentine Immigrant: 'We're Not Just Here to Steal Jobs'

Diana Hodges places a sticky note that calls for freeing 22-year old Daniela Vargas, a Argentine native who has lived in the United States since she was seven years old, on the office doors of lawmakers at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Friday, March 3, 2017, Vargas was detained, March 1, by immigration agents who state that she is a "unlawfully present Argentinian citizen" during a "targeted immigration enforcement action." The Clarion Ledger reported that she was one of 70 women held in a facility in Jena, Louisiana, where she was barked and whistled at on arrival.

