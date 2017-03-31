Analysis: Few Achievements, Unfinished Business This Session
Republican Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, shows off a personal pro baseball bat made in Mississippi prior to speaking with the Capitol Press Corp about the successes of legislation passed in the House, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Legislature ended its 2017 regular session Wednesday, and will have to return later to pass budgets for the attorney general's office and the Department of Transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Pearl Music Emporium (Oct '12)
|Sat
|Musikologist
|17
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|Sat
|Toms river nj
|20,941
|Lee County to-go-cup bill heads to Bryant
|Sat
|Dringing Again
|12
|Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11)
|Mar 30
|Daryl
|43
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 26
|Jesus
|3
|Public Radio and TV
|Mar 21
|Charles
|1
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|Mar 18
|Secure Order
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC