Analysis: Few Achievements, Unfinished Business This Session

Republican Speaker Philip Gunn of Clinton, shows off a personal pro baseball bat made in Mississippi prior to speaking with the Capitol Press Corp about the successes of legislation passed in the House, Thursday, March 30, 2017, in his office at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss. The Mississippi Legislature ended its 2017 regular session Wednesday, and will have to return later to pass budgets for the attorney general's office and the Department of Transportation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at US News & World Report.