America's new immigration policy: The reality vs. the stated
Jose Escobar, who was deported to his native El Salvador while working on renewing his immigration status,and his family. There is a sense of dread among immigrants in America who fear they will be deported after even minor offenses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with...
|1 hr
|Julia
|13
|DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration
|4 hr
|Texxy the Indepen...
|16
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|10 hr
|democrat
|20,867
|you so black
|Thu
|USA-1
|3
|kim wade is a muslim
|Wed
|JODY
|1
|There are to many COLLARD And chitterling...
|Feb 28
|Rastus
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 28
|Charmn Denise
|156
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC