'All-American' Argentine faces deport...

'All-American' Argentine faces deportation without hearing

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

Daniela Vargas, whose father and brother were picked up during a recent immigration raid of undocumented immigrants listens as speakers discuss the series of raids that also picked up other undocumented immigrants across the state during a news conference at the Jackson, Miss., city hall, Wednesday, March 1, 2017. Vargas was detained by ICE agents following the news conference.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 1 hr democrat 20,867
News 'All-American' Argentine faces deportation with... 4 hr tomin cali 2
News DREAMer arrested after speaking out on immigration 10 hr Righty01 14
you so black Thu USA-1 3
kim wade is a muslim Wed JODY 1
There are to many COLLARD And chitterling... Feb 28 Rastus 1
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Feb 28 Charmn Denise 156
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Flood Warning for Hinds County was issued at March 04 at 12:00AM CST

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Mexico
  4. Syria
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Hillary Clinton
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Cuba
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,811 • Total comments across all topics: 279,292,063

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC