Advocates to lawmakers: Pay for Mississippi schools
Students holds up signs, joining several hundred parents, educators, education activists, and a handful of legislators in an education rally at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 16, 2017. Advocates for public schools are opposing legislative leaders' plans to rewrite the state's school funding formula.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix
|13 min
|Secure Order
|1
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|42 min
|HELL YEAH
|20,922
|Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER)
|15 hr
|Oh my god
|2
|Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT)
|Mar 11
|WAR ON JESUS
|1
|Those Who Hate God ( REPENT)
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms
|Mar 10
|WAR ON GOD
|1
|Drago Hates Jesus ( JACKSON MS)
|Mar 10
|WAR AGAINST JESUS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC