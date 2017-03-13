Advocates to lawmakers: Pay for Missi...

Advocates to lawmakers: Pay for Mississippi schools

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Read more: SFGate

Students holds up signs, joining several hundred parents, educators, education activists, and a handful of legislators in an education rally at the Capitol in Jackson, Miss., Thursday, March 16, 2017. Advocates for public schools are opposing legislative leaders' plans to rewrite the state's school funding formula.

Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Trump/Putin Steamroom Pix 13 min Secure Order 1
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 42 min HELL YEAH 20,922
Jackson Ms ( HATE AND MURDER) 15 hr Oh my god 2
Jackson Police ( REPENT) ( REPENT) Mar 11 WAR ON JESUS 1
Those Who Hate God ( REPENT) Mar 10 WAR ON GOD 1
Murder Murder Murder Jackson Ms Mar 10 WAR ON GOD 1
Drago Hates Jesus ( JACKSON MS) Mar 10 WAR AGAINST JESUS 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Surgeon General
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Iran
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Northern Ireland
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,549 • Total comments across all topics: 279,645,041

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC