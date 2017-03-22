22-year-old DREAMer detained after holding press conference released from ICE custody
The 22-year-old immigrant living in Mississippi who was arrested by Immigration and Customs Enforcement after speaking out in protest last week has been released from detention, her attorneys announced. Daniela Vargas was released under an order of supervision, according to a press release from the law firm representing her.
