WUSJ/Jackson, MS Still Hunting For PD
RUSTY WALKER PROGRAMMING CONSULTANTS Co-Pres. JJ JOBE tells ALL ACCESS the search is on for a PD/personality for NEW SOUTH RADIO Country WUSJ /JACKSON, MS.
