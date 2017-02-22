When the Nazis wrote the Nuremberg la...

When the Nazis wrote the Nuremberg laws, they looked to racist American statutes

Next Story Prev Story
55 min ago Read more: Los Angeles Times

A police officer places a sign in front of the Illinois Central Railroad in Jackson, Mississippi during its era of segregation. A police officer places a sign in front of the Illinois Central Railroad in Jackson, Mississippi during its era of segregation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Los Angeles Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Jackson Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10) 13 hr mexico 20,851
What to do when Ridgeland Police are ones commi... Tue Copblock 2
Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson Feb 18 ThomasA 3
Review: Jackson Lease Sales & Rentals (Jun '11) Feb 17 Jared12345 42
Valentine Waste Feb 13 Seerer 1
News Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08) Feb 13 Ivan 155
The Steve Harvey Show Feb 11 Marvin 1
See all Jackson Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Jackson Forum Now

Jackson Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Jackson Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. North Korea
  1. Pakistan
  2. South Korea
  3. NASA
  4. Iran
  5. Supreme Court
 

Jackson, MS

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,804 • Total comments across all topics: 279,060,055

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC