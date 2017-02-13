Webinar: Libraries in the Jim Crow So...

Webinar: Libraries in the Jim Crow South and a Conversation with One of the Tougaloo Nine

In celebration of Black History Month, the Freedom to Read Foundation and the ALA Office for Intellectual Freedom are excited to present a unique webinar: "Libraries in the Jim Crow South and a Conversation with One of the Tougaloo Nine," on Thursday, Feb. 23, 2017, at 1 p.m. Central. Join author Civil Rights activist Geraldine Hollis and Cheryl Knott , along with artists Michael Crowell and Chapel Hill Library Director Susan Brown, for an engaging and educational conversation on the history of libraries and life in the Jim Crow South.

