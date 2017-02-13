VIDEO: JPD officer fired after video ...

VIDEO: JPD officer fired after video surfaces of him striking handcuffed suspect

JACKSON, MS - On Sunday, cell phone video surfaced of a Jackson police officer hitting an unidentified handcuffed suspect. Chief Lee Vance immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter for violation of policies and procedures.

