VIDEO: JPD officer fired after video surfaces of him striking handcuffed suspect
JACKSON, MS - On Sunday, cell phone video surfaced of a Jackson police officer hitting an unidentified handcuffed suspect. Chief Lee Vance immediately initiated an Internal Affairs investigation into the matter for violation of policies and procedures.
