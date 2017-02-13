Vandals Paint KKK On Station Van

Vandals Paint KKK On Station Van

It took place in Jackson Mississippi at WMPR, which is owned by Charles Evers. According to The Clarion-Ledger the vandalism occurred just a few days after the home of Respect Our Dollars President Stanley Wesley had the same thing happen to his house, which was also set on fire.

