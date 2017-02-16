Trump, Republicans set timeframe for introducing Obamacare replacement
The federal government forms for applying for health coverage are seen at a rally held by supporters of the Affordable Care Act, widely referred to as ''Obamacare'', outside the Jackson-Hinds Comprehensive Health Center in Jackson, Mississippi, U.S. on October... President Donald Trump and Republicans in Congress said on Thursday that they will soon unveil plans to repeal and replace Obamacare, providing a timeframe for a legislative goal they have struggled with for weeks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|5 hr
|Anne
|20,831
|Valentine Waste
|Feb 13
|Seerer
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|Feb 13
|Ivan
|155
|The Steve Harvey Show
|Feb 11
|Marvin
|1
|Mississippi judge jails attorney for not reciti... (Oct '10)
|Feb 11
|juster
|2,040
|Dr. OZ Show is TOO BLACK!
|Feb 9
|RASTUS
|1
|Special Needs Children
|Feb 4
|angel eyes
|2
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC