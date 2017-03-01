The question for elected officials: Does it help working families?
As members of the Mississippi Legislature, our first responsibility is to stand up for an America and a Mississippi that work for all of us, not just the wealthy few. That's what we'll be listening for in President Donald Trump's address to Congress on Tuesday night.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunherald.com.
Comments
Add your comments below
Jackson Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The 25 Most Dangerous Cities in the U.S. Are Mo... (Nov '10)
|17 hr
|Jessica
|20,858
|There are to many COLLARD And chitterling...
|20 hr
|Rastus
|1
|Elicia Hughes Murder Trial - Testimony Begins (Jan '08)
|21 hr
|Charmn Denise
|156
|Old Time Family "Gangs" Around jackson
|Mon
|Bubba Watkins
|4
|talent
|Mon
|That right
|3
|The Oscar Awards
|Sun
|Jason
|1
|Authorities locate body of missing Nettleton man
|Feb 24
|Izzy-_-
|13
Find what you want!
Search Jackson Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC