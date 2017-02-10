Sampling History: Blackwood Quartet o...

Sampling History: Blackwood Quartet opened at Wade School in 1938

A Dec. 15, 1938 story in the "Moss Point Advertiser" reported on a Gospel concert by the Blackwood Quartet, a group that was just starting out to eventually evolve into the Blackwood Brothers of today. It read: "Monday night, November 21, the Blackwood Quartet, composed of Roy E. Blackwood, Doyle, James and R. W. Blackwood, presented their hour and a half concert in the Wade High School auditorium for the benefit of the Girl Reserves.

